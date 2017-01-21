Huntley gets past Jacobs

hello

Huntley didn't score a point in the first quarter and connected on 9 field goals for the game, shooting just 26 percent.

Despite some obvious offensive defects, the Red Raiders' stifling defense was good enough to produce a 39-30 win over Jacobs in Fox Valley Conference girls basketball action in Algonquin Saturday afternoon.

"It was a good team defensive effort for four quarters," said Huntley coach Steve Raethz."Even though we didn't score in the first quarter I felt all right because we held Jacobs to 5 points. We were a little stagnant in the first quarter but we got the offense going in the second quarter with 15 points. It was a good road win against a quality Jacobs team."

Raethz was also pleased with the defensive effort on Jacobs senior forward Carly Sidor, who scored 7 points. Sidor scored her first basket of the game on a layup with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

"We were conscious of where Carly was on the floor," said Raethz, "She is a very good player and a tough matchup for us."

Morgan Clausen paced the Red Raiders (12-9, 7-2) with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

'The first quarter was a frustrating one for me and the team," said Clausen. "In the second quarter, I started attacking the basket more and got some easy baskets. We cranked up the defensive pressure and energy and were able to get the offense on track."

Jacobs coach Joe Benoit praised Clausen as a player.

"Morgan is a tough matchup," said Benoit. "She moves without the ball so well and she attacks the basket."

Huntley, which went the first 9 minutes and 52 seconds without a point, got on the scoreboard courtesy of 2 free throws from Janelle Allen.

The Red Raiders collected their first basket of the game on a layup by Clausen to cut Jacobs' lead to 5-4 with 5:32 left before the half.

Outscoring Jacobs (8-11, 5-5) 15-5 in the second quarter, Huntley led 15-10 at intermission.

Huntley, which made 19-of-30 shots from the free throw line, held its biggest margin of the game at 16, 30-14, after a 3-pointer from Abbey Brown with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles were able to whittle the deficit to 35-29 after a 3-pointer from Liz Schwartz with 52 seconds left but couldn't get any closer.

"We have to play 32 minutes of solid basketball to beat a quality team like Huntley," said Benoit. "We played about 24. That's not good enough. Give Huntley a ton of credit, they defend at a high level. They took us out of our offensive game plan."