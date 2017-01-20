Images: Elgin vs. Larkin, girls and boys basketball

Elgin High School hosted rival Larkin for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 20.
Larkin's Vina Shee, center, prepares to go to the hoop on a fast break ahead of Elgin's, from left, Kylie Graves, Ibilola Quadri, and Raechel Untalan during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Elgin's Dajha Cooper snags a rebound against Larkin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Dajha Cooper fights for a rebound against Larkin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Kylie Graves, left, and Raechel Untalan, right, tussle with Larkin's Brianna Young, center, for the ball during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Raechel Untalan, right, guards Larkin's Marlee Kyles under the basket during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
The Lady Maroons of Elgin host Larkin's Royals during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Lady Royals welcome the boys to the court after varsity girls basketball and before the boys play in the doubleheader at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Aaliyah Dixon fights her way to the basket against Elgin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles plays against Elgin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles plays against Elgin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles plays against Elgin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles plays against Elgin during varsity girls basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Victor Perez, front, secures a rebound against Elgin during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Kashmir Ivy soars to the hoop past Elgin's Courtese Cooper, right, during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Anthony Lynch takes an outside jumper against Elgin during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Larkin's Vicor Perez takes an outside jumper as Elgin's Timothy Wolf defends during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
A full house stands as the color guard assembles at center court for the National Anthem before crosstown varsity boys basketball action between Elgin and Larkin at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Roy Panthier, left, and Dan Toolsie, right, battle Larkin's Kindrel Morris for a rebound during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Courtese Cooper looks for the hoop past Larkin's Isaiah Talley during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Trevon Morris moves to the hoop past Larkin's Jalen Shaw during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
The Elgin Maroons and Larkin Royals tip off to begin action during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
Elgin's Roy Panthier goes for a basket against Larkin during varsity boys basketball at Chesbrough Field House on the campus of Elgin High School Friday night.
