Brett Czerak scored 30 points including 22 in the second half Thursday night as the Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball team defeated St. Edward 60-58 in a Metro Suburban Blue game in Aurora.

Mac Cowen added 11 points for the Chargers (14-3, 7-1).

Kelvin Cortez-Harvey led St. Edward with 23 points while AJ Franklin added 11 and Will Gaston 10 for the Green Wave (9-11, 3-2).