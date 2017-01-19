2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/19/2017 10:03 PM

Images: Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Paul Michna
 
 
Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala drives the ball during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
  Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala drives the ball during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala takes one to the net during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
  Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala takes one to the net during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala on a break away during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball Thursday.
  Naperville Central's Mia Lakstigala on a break away during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Ashley Konkle and Naperville Central's Abigail Kincaide vie for a rebound during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
  Metea Valley's Ashley Konkle and Naperville Central's Abigail Kincaide vie for a rebound during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Maiah DeShazer and Metea Valley's Brianna Hall clash for a ball during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
  Naperville Central's Maiah DeShazer and Metea Valley's Brianna Hall clash for a ball during the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
  Images from the Metea Valley at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 19, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Metea Valley High School

    Naperville Central High School
    More Basketball