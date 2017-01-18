Images: Stevenson vs. Warren girls basketball

The Stevenson Patriots hosted the Warren Blue Devils for girls basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Lincolnshire.
Stevenson's Isabella Paldrmic, left, and Warren's Jordyn Hughes battle for a loose ball during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Kaylen Dickson, right, drives on Stevenson's Klaire Steffens during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Ashley Richardson, left, drives on Warren's Nefeli Papadakis during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Kaylen Dickson, left, blocks the shot of Stevenson's Madison Wicklund during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Kaylen Dickson, left, defends as Stevenson's Ashley Richardson drives the lane during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Jordyn Hughes, right, drives on Stevenson's Julia Osuch during their game Wednesday at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
