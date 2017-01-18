Images: West Aurora vs. Bartlett, boys basketball

The Bartlett Hawks hosted the West Aurora Blackhawks for boys basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Bartlett.
Bartlett's Jake Ibegbulem, left, gets tangled up with West Aurora's Caleb Siler during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Ben Fisher, center, battles West Aurora's Jared Crutcher, left, and Travon Avery for the ball during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Ben Tompson soars to the hoop against West Aurora during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Austin Gates takes a jumper against West Aurora during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Jared Crutcher moves to the hoop during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Travon Avery looks for the hoop during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Jake Ibegbulem, left, and West Aurora's Caleb Siler go up for a rebound during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Daquan Cross scoots to the hoop during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Daquan Cross takes an outside jumper during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Ben Fisher and West Aurora's Benjamin Young battle for a rebound during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Rasheed Tatum holds on to a rebound against West Aurora during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Camron Donatlan takes a free throw to conclude the first half during varsity boys basketball at Bartlett Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer