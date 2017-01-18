Images: Christian Liberty vs. St. Benedict, boys basketball

The Christian Liberty boys basketball team hosted St. Benedict on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Arlington Heights
Christian Liberty Academy's Jimmy Cunningham makes a long pass as St. Benedict's Anthony Bradley defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Christian Liberty Academy's Mark Cabrera, right, looks for an open teammate as he makes a move along the baseline against St. Benedict during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Christian Liberty Academy's Jimmy Cunningham, left, tries to maintain possession of the ball as St. Benedict defenders Dallas Hilton, middle, and Jimmy Tran attempt to force a turnover during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Christian Liberty Academy's Jake Ringstrand, middle, tries to get through the tight defense of St. Benedict's Anthony Bradley, left, and Eric Juarez during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Christian Liberty Adademy boys basketball coach Jed Bennett talks to his team during a time out during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
