2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/17/2017 8:46 PM

Images: Rosary vs. St. Francis girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

St. Francis defeated Rosay 59-42 Tuesday

St. Francis' Mia Mazza drives to the basket against Rosary during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  St. Francis' Mia Mazza drives to the basket against Rosary during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Isabel Bettag and Rosary's Maura Vanbogaert tumble to the floor during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  St. Francis' Isabel Bettag and Rosary's Maura Vanbogaert tumble to the floor during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Mia Mazza and Rosary's Caitlyn Unruh chase after a loose ball during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  St. Francis' Mia Mazza and Rosary's Caitlyn Unruh chase after a loose ball during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Antwainette Walker drives the ball down the court against Rosary during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  St. Francis' Antwainette Walker drives the ball down the court against Rosary during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Rosary's Sophia Kramer drives around St. Francis' Shelby Winkelman during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  Rosary's Sophia Kramer drives around St. Francis' Shelby Winkelman during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Rosary's Lauren Smith takes a shot over St. Francis' Shelby Winkelman during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
  Rosary's Lauren Smith takes a shot over St. Francis' Shelby Winkelman during varsity girls basketball in Wheaton Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
  Images from the Rosary at St. Francis girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Rosary High School

    St. Francis High School
    More Basketball