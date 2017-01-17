2016-'17 Season Coverage
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/17/2017 9:35 PM

Images: Wheeling vs. Leyden, girls basketball

The Wheeling High School girls basketball team hosted the Leyden High School girls basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Wheeling.

Wheeling's Morgan Collar makes a move to the basket in front of Leyden's Ginani Badillo during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Leyden's Ginani Badillo, left, strips the ball from the grasp of Wheeling's Kourtney Schuetz during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Nansy Velev shoots as Leyden's Yulissa Perez defends during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Nosa Igiehon steps between Leyden's Ginani Badillo, left, and Yulissa Perez for a shot during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The ball pops loose as Leyden's Pamela Colmenares defends a drive to the basket by Wheeling's Kourtney Schuetz during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
