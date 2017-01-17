updated: 1/17/2017 10:07 PM
Images: Lake Park vs. Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Wheaton Warrenville South's Mackenzie Stebbins drives the ball down court during the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game Tuesday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on January 17, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lake Park Daina Riser and Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayla Johnson jump for a rebound during the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game Tuesday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayla Johnson and Lake Park's Emily Golab vie for a rebound during the Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game Tuesday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer