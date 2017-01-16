2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/16/2017 7:58 PM

Images: Burlington Central vs. Marengo, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 

Burlington Central played Marengo for boys basketball action in the title game of the MLK Classic tournament on Monday, Jan. 16, in Burlington.

The Rockets of Burlington Central celebrate a win over Marengo in the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  The Rockets of Burlington Central celebrate a win over Marengo in the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Patrick Mayfield, left, battles Marengo's Connor Wascher for the ball during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Patrick Mayfield, left, battles Marengo's Connor Wascher for the ball during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Joseph Ratzek, center, muscles his way through Marengo's Connor Wascher, left, and Aidan Kirchner, right, during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Joseph Ratzek, center, muscles his way through Marengo's Connor Wascher, left, and Aidan Kirchner, right, during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa, center, is swarmed by Marengo's John Henning, left, and Aidan Kirchner, right, during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa, center, is swarmed by Marengo's John Henning, left, and Aidan Kirchner, right, during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa soars past Marengo's Alexander Schirmer during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa soars past Marengo's Alexander Schirmer during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's TaVontae Harris scoots past Marengo's Michael Volkening en route to the hoop during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's TaVontae Harris scoots past Marengo's Michael Volkening en route to the hoop during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa soars past Marengo's Blaine Borhart during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa soars past Marengo's Blaine Borhart during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Joseph Ratzek takes a shot against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Joseph Ratzek takes a shot against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's TaVontae Harris moves to the hoop against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's TaVontae Harris moves to the hoop against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa, center, grabs a rebound against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
  Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa, center, grabs a rebound against Marengo during the title game of the MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
  Images from Burlington Central vs. Marengo in the title game of the varsity boys basketball MLK Classic tournament at Burlington Central High School on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Burlington Central High School

    More Basketball