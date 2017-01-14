Burlington Central, Huntley split at DeKalb tourney

Kathryn Schmidt scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds as the Burlington Central girls basketball team defeated DeKalb 42-40 in overtime Saturday in a consolation bracket game at DeKalb's MLK Tournament.

Earlier in the day the Rockets (9-8) lost to Maine South 37-27 in the first round of the tournament. Schmidt had 9 points and Mackenzie West 7 for BC, which will play Huntley Monday morning with the winner advancing to the consolation championship game Monday afternoon.

Huntley splits: Also at DeKalb, the Red Raiders lost to Hinsdale Central 44-39 before coming back to beat Batavia 43-26. Missy Moffett had a career-high 17 points in the loss to Hinsdale and Morgan Clausen added 10. In the win over Batavia, Clausen led Huntley (10-8) with 15 points and Janelle Allen had 10.

Bartlett falls twice: At the DeKalb MLK Tournament, Bartlett lost to Plainfield East 61-51 and to Belvidere North 62-45. Teagan Noesen led the Hawks with 21 points against Plainfield East and Kayla Hare added 11. Against Belvidere North, Bartlett (9-12) was paced by Sarah Jurek with 13 points.

Streamwood 51, Addison Trail 42: In nonconference action, Jenejah Williams became Streamwood's all-time leading rebounder by pulling down 13 boards in the Sabres' win. She now has 1,048 career rebounds, passing current Winona State star Hannah McGlone for the record. Williams also scored 14 points in Saturday's win and had 3 blocks. Mandy Mien added 13 points, 7 assists and 6 steals.

St. Charles East 53, Barrington 49: Sara Rosenfeldt had 14 points, Marissa Urso 13 and Sam Munroe 12 to lead the Saints (16-4) to a nonconference win.

Palatine 42, Hampshire 40: Meagan Heine had 11 points and Rachel Dumoulin added 10 for Hampshire (11-8) in a nonconference loss.

Bishop McNamara 45, Aurora Christian 32: Tori Henning had 21 points for Aurora Christian (14-5) in this nonconference game.

Rosary 50, Regina 39: Jenna Hernandez led Rosary to this GCAC win with 19 points. Lauren Smith added 12 points for the Royals (10-8, 5-3) and Zoe Ketterman had 10.