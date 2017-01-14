Huntley loses 2 at WW South tourney

Huntley falls twice: Competing at the WW South MLK Tournament, Huntley lost to Homewood-Flossmoor 56-36 then fell to Hinsdale South 47-29. Cory Knipp had 13 points and Matt Seng 8 for the Red Raiders (5-11) against H-F.

Waukegan 68, St. Charles East 54: Justin Hardy had 16 points and Nate Ortiz added 14 for SCE (12-5) in this nonconference loss.

Westminster Christian 55, Woodstock North 51: Ben Versluys (16 points), Scotty Graziano (14) and Nick Kleczynski (11) led Westminster (11-4) to this nonconference win.

Marengo 59, Elgin 57: The Maroons lost their first game of the day as Tim Wolf had 14 points and Cooper 13. Morris and Toolsie added 10 points each.

"We missed three free throws in the last three minutes, we had a couple of turnovers, and gave up a couple of offensive rebounds and that will get you beat every time," Sitter said.

Burlington Central 77, Genoa-Kingston 70: Joey Ratzek led the Rockets to a win in their first game of the day with 23 points. Zach Schutta added 15 and Michael Kalusa 14.

Genoa-Kingston 68, Kaneland 52: Blake Feiza had 19 points and Dan Franck 17 for Kaneland in its first game of the day.

Hampshire 81, Kaneland 60: Dan Franck scored 24 points and Blake Feiza 9 but Feiza, the Knights' leading scorer, went down with a thumb injury early in the second half and didn't return. The Knights are now 4-13.

West Aurora splits: The Blackhawks won a four overtime thriller against Hononegah 85-77 at the Hononegah MLK Tournament then fell to Zion-Benton 78-60. In the win over Hononegah, Caleb Siler had 22 points to lead the way for West Aurora (11-5) while Durell Williams and Damian Virgen added 15 each and Camron Donatlan had 12. Donatlan scored 25 points in the loss to Zion-Benton.