2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/13/2017 9:26 PM

Images: Burlington Central vs. Kaneland, boys basketball

Patrick Kunzer
 
 

Burlington Central hosted Kaneland for boys basketball action on Friday, Jan. 13, in Burlington.

Kaneland's Blake Feiza and Burlington Central's Zach Schutta battle for control of the ball during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Blake Feiza, right, goes to the hoop against Burlington Central's Patrick Mayfield during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's William Marshall, right, guards Burlington Central's TaVontae Harris during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Blake Feiza, center, snags a rebound ahead of Burlington Central's Caden Scott, right, during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Dejsani Beamon takes the ball to the hoop against Kaneland during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Joseph Ratzek takes the ball to the hoop against Kaneland during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's William Marshall, left, and Blake Feiza pursue on defense as Burlington Central's Michael Kalusa, center, loses a handle on the ball during a varsity boys basketball game as part of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from varsity boys basketball games of the 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament at Central High School Friday , Jan. 12, 2017. Kaneland vs. Burlington Central and Hampshire vs. Genoa-Kingston.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central players Ta Vontae Harris, left, and Joseph Ratzek, right, salute each other as they are introduced before a 2017 MLK Classic Basketball Tournament game against Kaneland at Central High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
