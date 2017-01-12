St. Edward has easy time with Timothy Christian

Ten different St. Edward girls basketball players swished the nets Thursday night as the Green Wave routed Metro Suburban Conference Blue rival Timothy Christian, 59-32 in Elgin.

Starting forward Katelyn Castoro opened the team's scoring at the 6:12 mark of the first quarter with a jumper.

Junior reserve Mackenzie Wilson ended the game with a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

Timothy Christian scored first when Emily DeBoer split a pair of free throws 1 minute and 20 seconds into the contest.

Castoro's shot gave St. Edward the lead, 2-1 and the Green Wave never looked back. The senior finished the night with 8 points.

The Trojans effectively bottled up the inside in the first quarter so St. Edward went to its outside game. The rest of the Green Wave buckets in the first period came from beyond the arc.

Madelyn Spagnola, who led all scorers with 17 points, and Mariel Franco (8 points) drained two each and guard Yssa Domingo (8 points) drained one. The Green Wave led 19-3 after the first 8 minutes.

"That's one of the strength of our team, that we've got more than one way we can score. The girls have really meshed well and we have good chemistry on the court," said St. Edward coach Michelle Dawson. "They know where to look for each other and we have had that really nice balance."

The Trojans found their offense in the second quarter and scored 9 points to St. Edward's 12, but still trailed 31-12 at the half.

St. Edward (16-4, 7-1) opened the third quarter with 15-4 run to put the game away.

Timothy Christian (8-10, 3-4) closed the quarter with a short scoring spurt, scoring 9 points in the last two minutes, but faced a 49-25 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.

Neither team could find the basket in the last quarter. The Trojans scored only 7 points in the quarter and the Green Wave was scoreless during the first 5 minutes of the period.

Backup guard Abigail Armstrong finally put the Green Wave on the board at the 2:38 mark of the fourth quarter with a bucket. Teammate Taylor Schuler followed with a long 2. Wilson scored St. Edward's last 6 points on a layup, a free throw and the game ending trey.

"I complemented the girls on our team play tonight," Dawson said. "They all came out tonight and played their role."

Heide Westra scored 7 points for Timothy Christian. Teammates Olivia Schuringa and Ava Venema both scored 6 points.