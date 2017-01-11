2016-'17 Season Coverage
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/11/2017 9:32 PM

Images: Round Lake vs. Antioch boys basketball

The Round Lake Panthers hosted the Antioch Sequoits for boys basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Round Lake.

Antioch's Michael Kawell, right, and Round Lake's Angelo White battle for a loose ball during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Jameson Hamlin drives on Antioch's Logan Weber during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Lucas Hollingsworth, right, shoots over Antioch's Nick Galante during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Lucas Hollingsworth, left, and Antioch's Andrew Hare battle for a rebound during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Daniel Filippone, right, drives on Daniel Round Lake's Lucas Hollingsworth during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Jameson Hamlin drives on Antioch's Andrew Hare during their game Wednesday night in Round Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
