updated: 1/11/2017 9:35 PM
Images: Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley girls basketball
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Naperville North's Lauren Platou pushes through Neuqua Valley's Gabby Thomas and Jasmine Walker during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz takes a shot during the 44-26 win over Neuqua Valley during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Alexa Betjemann and Neuqua Valley's Gabby Thomas struggle for control of a loose ball during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Jasmine Walker looks to get past Naperville North's Chloe Kotrba during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Ashley Ishman pushes around Naperville North's Sadie Jurkovic during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Lauren Platou drives to the hoop through Neuqua Valley's Mackenzie DeHaan and Neuqua Valley's Rachael Tait during girls varsity basketball Wednesday at Naperville North.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Neuqua Valley at Naperville North girls basketball game on January 11, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer