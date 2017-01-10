Images: Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball

The Lake Zurich Bears hosted the Stevenson Patriots for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Stevenson's Justin Smith drives in for a dunk during their game Tuesday night in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Justin Smith gets over a crowd for a dunk during their game Tuesday night in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Ryan Kutsor, (34) drives on Stevenson's Aidan O'Connell during their game Tuesday night in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Jackson Qualley (21) drives to the hoop through a crowd during their game Tuesday night in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Peter DiCerbo (54) shoots over Stevenson's Justin Smith during their game Tuesday night in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer