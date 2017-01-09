2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/9/2017 8:02 PM

Images: Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central, girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 

The Grayslake North Knights hosted the Grayslake Central Rams for girls basketball action on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.

Grayslake North's Margaret Stanfel, left, battles Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust for the ball during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake North's Margaret Stanfel, left, battles Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust for the ball during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Abbey Guenther, right, battles Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust for the ball during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake North's Abbey Guenther, right, battles Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust for the ball during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Amanda Larson moves the ball against Grayslake North during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake Central's Amanda Larson moves the ball against Grayslake North during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Abby Fish, left, reaches for the ball ahead of Grayslake Central's Jordyn Gosell during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake North's Abby Fish, left, reaches for the ball ahead of Grayslake Central's Jordyn Gosell during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Rosie Drevline takes an outside jumper against Grayslake North during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake Central's Rosie Drevline takes an outside jumper against Grayslake North during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Sidney Lovitsch, right, takes the ball past Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake North's Sidney Lovitsch, right, takes the ball past Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Savannah Guenther, left, keeps the ball from Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake North's Savannah Guenther, left, keeps the ball from Grayslake Central's Lindsay Brust during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Maura Fitzgerald scoots past Grayslake North's Sidney Lovitsch during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
  Grayslake Central's Maura Fitzgerald scoots past Grayslake North's Sidney Lovitsch during varsity girls basketball at North on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
  Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Grayslake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Grayslake Central High School

    Grayslake North High School
    More Basketball