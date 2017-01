St. Charles East-North games canceled

Saturday's scheduled girls and boys basketball games between St. Charles East and St. Charles North have been canceled due to a flu bug that has hit both teams. The games were to be played at St. Charles North High School.

St. Charles East boys basketball coach Patrick Woods said 10 of his 14 players had come down with the flu.

