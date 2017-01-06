Images: Geneva vs. St. Charles North, girls and boys basketball

Geneva High School hosted St. Charles North for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 6, in Geneva.
St. Charles North's Elizabeth Olsem, left, and Geneva's Grace Loberg battle for the ball during varsity girls basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Leilauni Chanthaboury, bottom, and Geneva's Brie Borkowicz race for the ball during varsity girls basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Elizabeth Olsem tries to find a way past Geneva's Maddy Yelle during varsity girls basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Brie Borkowicz heads downcourt to the cheers of her teammates after she drained a late three-point basket against St. Charles North during varsity girls basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Anna Davern tries to navigate her way through Geneva's defense during varsity girls basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston fights his way to the hoop against St. Charles North's Erik Larson during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Cole Navigato soars to the hoop against St. Charles North during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston goes to the hoop against St. Charles North's Cade Callaghan during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Blue Crue fan section get revved up as the Vikings take the floor to face St. Charles North during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Kyle King, center, and Geneva's Will Courter, left, tussle for a rebound during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston fights his way to the hoop against St. Charles North during varsity boys basketball at Geneva Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
