updated: 1/6/2017 10:27 PM

Images: Rolling Meadows vs. Hersey, boys and girls basketball

The Hersey High School boys and girls basketball teams hosted Rolling Meadows High School on Friday, Jan. 6, in Arlington Heights.

Hersey's Grant Wagner delivers to the basket in the first half against Rolling Meadows' Charlie Cox in the boys varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Grant Wagner delivers to the basket in the first half against Rolling Meadows' Ryan Carney in the boys varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Joey Coffaro delivers to the basket in the first half against Rolling Meadows in the boys varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Eddie Mieko battles around Rolling Meadows' Justin Thompson in the boys varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadow's Jared Murphy delivers to the basket as Hersey's Grant Wagner fails to stop him in the boys varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Maesyn Benjamin struggles to get around Rolling Meadow's Katherine Nolan as she drives to the basket in the girls varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Claire Gritt battles her way through Rolling Meadow's defense in the girls varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Gina Miklasz weaves her way to the basket in the girls varsity basketball game at Hersey.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
