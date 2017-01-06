St. Charles East dumps Foreman

Justin Hardy scored 23 points Friday night to lead the St. Charles East boys basketball team to a 71-57 nonconference win at Chicago Foreman.

Zach Robinson had 13 points and Nathan Ortiz added 10 for the Saints (11-4), who play at rival St. Charles North on Saturday.

Harvest Christian 106, Rockford Christian Life 73: Brennen Woods had 30 points and 13 rebounds and JJ Flores added 28 points to lead the Lions (13-4, 4-1) to a Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Andre White Jr. scored 18 points for Harvest, Jack Nohava had 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Lindquist added 10 points.

ACC 56, Illiana Christian 49: Brett Czerak had 24 points to lead Aurora Central Catholic (11-3, 5-1) to a Metro Suburban win.

Rochelle 60, Kaneland 50: Dan Franck led Kaneland with 15 points in this Northern Illinois Big XII loss. Mason Conry and Jake Hed had 11 points each for the Knights (4-10, 1-3).

DePaul Prep 67, Marmion 44: Mick Sullivan had 15 points while Sam Doroff and Tommy Surges added 9 each for Marmion (2-12) in this Chicago Catholic League loss.