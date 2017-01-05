West Aurora holds off West Chicago

West Aurora left West Chicago on Thursday night with a 44-37 victory over the Wildcats because of its ability to turn its game up a notch late into the girls basketball contest.

The two teams combined for just three baskets in the fourth quarter, but the Blackhawks (8-7, 3-0 Upstate Eight Conference Valley Division) came through when sent to the free-throw line. West Aurora made 7 of 13 in the final period and it was enough to hold West Chicago (6-11, 1-2) at bay.

"We put in a new offense and there were some mistakes early, but the girls did a great job," said Blackhawks coach Connie Sijendahl. "Our goal is to win conference and this was a step to where we want to go. (The Wildcats) broke our press easily and we had to come up with something. They're a good team."

With the score tied at 35, Dajour Miles hit net on a jump shot followed soon after by game-high scorer Keva Tomas, who finished with 15 points, make her fifth and final 3-point basket of the night.

Both teams called a timeout and then with just 1:30 remaining in the contest Sierra Koenig turned a steal into a layup to pull the Wildcats to within 40-37. The Blackhawks then made four of their final six free throws to dry the ink on this win.

Koening led West Chicago with 13 points.

This was not a game of big leads. West Aurora led 8-6 after the first quarter and a basket by Catherine Miller with less than a minute left until halftime gave West Chicago a 19-18 advantage at the break.

Sofia Radice, who finished with 10 points, drove through the lane and hit net to put West Chicago up 17-14 with less than three minutes until halftime, the biggest lead for either team.

The Blackhawks made four of six free throws in the span of about a minute in the third quarter to take a 32-28 lead, the biggest lead for either team in that quarter. But with just 15 seconds remaining on the scoreboard, Radice made it 32-30 and Samantha Wiegele hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put West Chicago up 33-32.

"We have to learn to raise our level up," said Wildcats coach Kim Wallner. "This was like some other games. We have a better first half and the more experienced teams have a better second half especially towards the end of the game. West Aurora executed better and made shots. But we're getting better."

West Chicago returns to action Tuesday at Addison Trail. Game time is 7 p.m.

Essence Rayford followed Tomas on the scoresheet with 13 points. West Aurora plays host to Geneva at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"This is awesome. We really want to win (conference)," Miles said of her team's perfect league mark so far.