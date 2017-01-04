Images: Warren vs. Grayslake North, girls basketball

The Grayslake North High School girls basketball team hosted Warren High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Grayslake.
Grayslake North's Sidney Lovitsch drives past Warren's Rebekah Foley during their game Wednesday night at Grayslake North High School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Kaylen Dickson, left, battles for a rebound with Grayslake North's Abby Fish during their game Wednesday night at Grayslake North High School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Margaret Stanfel drives on Warren's Nefeli Papadakis during their game Wednesday night at Grayslake North High School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Abby Fish, left, is cornered by Warren's Asha Lake (23) and Dana Lundtveit during their game Wednesday night at Grayslake North High School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's Nefeli Papadakis and Grayslake North's Maragret Stanfel during their game Wednesday night at Grayslake North High School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren at Grayslake North girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer