Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/4/2017 9:23 PM

Images: St. Viator vs. Buffalo Grove, girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Joe Lewnard
 
 

The St. Viator High School girls basketball team hosted Buffalo Grove High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.

Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Ramos, left, looks for an open teammate as St. Viator's Grace Sexton defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Ramos, left, looks for an open teammate as St. Viator's Grace Sexton defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Olivia Solimene, right, drives to the basket for a layup as Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Floro defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Olivia Solimene, right, drives to the basket for a layup as Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Floro defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Ramos, left, and Kendall Prochaska defend a shot by St. Viator's Grace Sexton during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Ramos, left, and Kendall Prochaska defend a shot by St. Viator's Grace Sexton during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Jenna Brelin drives to the basket for a layup as Buffalo Grove's Sydney Fortman defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Jenna Brelin drives to the basket for a layup as Buffalo Grove's Sydney Fortman defends during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Kendall Prochaska, right, grabs a rebound in front of St. Viator's Michaela Mueller during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  Buffalo Grove's Kendall Prochaska, right, grabs a rebound in front of St. Viator's Michaela Mueller during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
  Photos from the Buffalo Grove vs. St. Viator girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Buffalo Grove High School

    St. Viator High School
    More Basketball