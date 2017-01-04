Antioch rolls, and Lakes' Phelan wins No. 100

Antioch's basketball trio of Amy and Ashley Reiser and Erika Gallimore lifted the Sequoits to a 70-49 win over visiting Zion-Benton in a nonconference game Wednesday night.

Ashley Reiser led all scorers with 23 points and also had 7 assists and 9 steals. Amy Reiser (15 points) and Gallimore (11 points) also put up double-digits, and each pulled in 6 boards. Amy Reiser dished out 5 assists and forced 6 turnovers.

Antioch (11-3) led 21-11 after one quarter, 38-21 at halftime and 54-34 after three.

Lakes 46, Mundelein 40: Brian Phelan earned his 100th career coaching win (boys and girls combined), as the host Eagles picked up the nonconference win.

Natalie Iacopetti had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for Lakes (7-8). The senior guard also knocked down some clutch free throws down the stretch.

"We had a great day of practice (Tuesday) and it carried over to the game," Iacopetti said. "I'm so glad I could bury those free throws near the end of the game to help secure the victory for my teammates."

Lakes' other contributors included Sarah Zellmann (9 points), Sara Smith (8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Paule Ceneac (7 points, 3 blocks).

Mundelein fell to 5-11.

"Mundelein is a tough team and has been playing hard all year," Phelan said. "We shared the ball well on offense, as evident with our balanced scoring. Also, I'm glad we could handle their full-court pressure defense and escape with a victory."

Lake Forest 54, Highland Park 36: Delaney Williams had 14 points (two 3-pointers) and 7 rebounds for the Scouts, who improved to 13-5 with the nonconference win.

Lake Forest also received 10 points from Maeve Summerville, 9 points from Halle Douglass and 10 rebounds from Olivia Douglass.