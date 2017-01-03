Boys
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/3/2017 8:24 PM

Images: West Chicago vs. Wheaton Academy boys basketball

Mark Black
 
 
West Chicago's Tai Bibbs slams dunks the ball over Wheaton Academy's Stephen Garrison during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
  West Chicago's Tai Bibbs slams dunks the ball over Wheaton Academy's Stephen Garrison during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Isaac Nelson drives around Wheaton Academy's Jack Dykema during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
  West Chicago's Isaac Nelson drives around Wheaton Academy's Jack Dykema during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Academy's William Fan looks for an opening around West Chicago's Jordan Wilkins during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
  Wheaton Academy's William Fan looks for an opening around West Chicago's Jordan Wilkins during varsity boys basketball at West Chicago Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy at West Chicago boys basketball game on January 3, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy at West Chicago boys basketball game on January 3, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
