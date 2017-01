St. Edward, Burlington Central pick up wins

Kelvin Cortez-Harvey hit for a game-high 35 points Tuesday night as the St. Edward boys basketball team rolled to an 80-49 Metro Suburban Conference win over Guerin.

AJ Franklin added 12 points for the Green Wave (8-8, 3-1).

Burlington Central 49, Sycamore 40: Zach Schutta had 15 points and Emmanuel Wells added 10 to lead Burlington Central (11-1) to a nonconference win.