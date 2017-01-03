St. Edward scores convincing win over South Elgin

In its first game of the new year the St. Edward girls basketball team picked right up where it left off in 2016.

Fresh off taking the title at the Lisle Holiday tournament the Green Wave rolled to their 11th straight win on Tuesday night with a 66-48 nonconference victory over visiting South Elgin. St. Edward has not only been winning it has been winning big with 10 of those wins during the streak coming by double digits.

A barrage of 11 3-pointers fueled the Green Wave assault. Senior guard Madelyn Spagnola had 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead St. Edward in scoring. Yssa Sto. Domingo had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Katelyn Castoro contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

"The thing about this team is that we are always trying to elevate our play to the next level of intensity," said St. Edward coach Michelle Dawson, whose team is ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 2A statewide poll. "We have been shooting pretty consistently and that continued tonight. What makes this a true team effort is you can't just shut down one player against us because we have several who can score,"

Spagnola scored 16 of her points in the first half as the Green Wave built a 36-31 lead.

The Green Wave (12-3) were on fire from the field right from the start. They shot 8-of-11 in the first quarter and finished the game 26-of-49 (53 percent).

"We were just on with our shooting," Spagnola said. "They came out in a zone and that gave us some open opportunities. We also got some good post touches and that opened the perimeter. The team chemistry has really been the key. We are just one big happy family."

St. Edward blew the game open in the third quarter when it outscored South Elgin 21-4. Castoro did the most damage with 8 points in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

South Elgin's Mackie Kelleher scored 10 points in the first quarter, but the Green Wave defense held her scoreless until a basket late in the fourth quarter. The Green Wave held the Storm to just 6-of-24 (25 percent) shooting in the second half and forced 19 turnovers in the game.

"We knew we had our hands full with (Kelleher)," Dawson said. "She is a dynamic player especially in the post, so we extended our pressure to try and keep the ball out of her hands."

South Elgin has been ravaged by injuries and has now dropped 3 in a row to fall to 9-5.

"They were just shooting lights out and we couldn't solve their pressure tonight," South Elgin coach Dan Mandernack said. "We are going through some adversity right now with the injuries. But I am seeing some good things. We have some younger players who have been thrown right into the fire like Lexi Roberts and Casey Brennan, and Megan McClure. They are getting some valuable playing time and I've really been pleased with how hard they are playing."

Kelleher finished with a team-high 12 points for the Storm. Roberts had 10.