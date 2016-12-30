Glenbard West is the class of the Classic

While advancing to the finals of the Riverside-Brookfield Holiday Classic, Argo showed an uncanny ability to wipe out deficits and pull out tight victories. But that was before the Argonauts ran into Glenbard West and tourney MVP Samantha Skirvin.

With Skirvin tallying a season-high 25 points, the Hilltoppers answered every time Argo made a run and went on to win 59-47 to claim their first championship at Riverside-Brookfield since joining the tournament three years ago.

"I think we did a great job with that in this tournament," Skirvin said of handling pressure situations. "This was the first game that was really close for us this week, and I think we did a really good job of not letting them get into our heads. We just calmed down and played our game."

Glenbard West (11-5) led throughout and often had a double-digit advantage, but Argo wouldn't go away without a fight, closing to within 51-44 following a 3-pointer by Chatori Tyler with 4:26 left to play. But coach Karen Persinger called a timeout, and soon thereafter Skirvin scored twice inside to regain control for the Hilltoppers.

"The last couple nights we've overcome some deficits so there was never a doubt we were going to get back into the game," Argo coach Dan McCarthy said. "To their credit every time we made a run they would answer, in particular No. 33 (Skirvin). We just didn't have an answer for her tonight."

While the senior forward was shining the brightest and earning MVP honors, the tourney champs displayed great balance and depth this week. Guard Catherine Reedy also earned all-tourney honors, and guard Sammy Harris scored just 2 points in the final but still was a key contributor with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a pair of steals. Center Jamiyah Thomas, meanwhile, had a solid all-around game against Argo with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

"I have a lot of kids who aren't necessarily on the point board but they do unbelievable jobs," Persinger said. "It was nice to see. It was really well-rounded. The kids who came in contributed."

Handling pressure situations and getting plenty of players involved were two things that have Persinger excited heading into the new year.

"I thought everybody all week came in and stepped up and really showed me some things that we can build on going into conference," the Hilltoppers coach said. "I know they worked really hard for this. I thought it was a great moment for us and it showed just how much we've grown this week, in handling the pressure and in handling each possession and valuing each possession, which I felt was key for us this afternoon."

Argo was paced by Tyler's 22 points while Tadriana Heard added 18.

"This was definitely a team win, not just one or two people," Skirvin said. "Every single person on the team, when they were on the floor they were playing their hardest, passing the ball well, rebounding, boxing out. It's the little things that win tourneys, I guess."