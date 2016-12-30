Burlington Central takes 3rd at Plano

hello

Michael Kalusa had 16 points Friday to lead four Burlington Central boys basketball players in double figures as the Rockets defeated LaSalle-Peru 61-58 in the third place game of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Zach Schutta added 14 points for BC (10-1) while Emanuel Wells had 11 and Patrick Mayfield 10.

Ridgewood 77, Marmion 42: In the third place game of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb, Mick Sullivan led Marmion (2-12) with 10 points.

Hampshire 70, Mundelein 63: William Dumoulin scored 16 points to lead Hampshire to a win in the final round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb. Nathan Gomez and Kevin Michaelsen added 15 points each to the win for the Whip-Purs (3-9).

Harlem 53, Huntley 38: Also at the Dayton, Matthew Seng had 11 points and Cory Knipp 8 for Huntley (5-7).

Northridge Prep 42, Kaneland 40 (OT): Blake Feiza led Kaneland (4-9) with 17 points at the Plano Christmas Classic.

Buffalo Grove 64, Dundee-Crown 41: Tariq Burns led Dundee-Crown (2-11) with 10 points at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.