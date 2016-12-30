Grayslake Central finishes with victory at DeKalb

Grayslake Central's boys basketball team held Eisenhower to 4 fourth-quarter points in earning a 49-30 victory on the final day of Chuck Dayton tournament play at DeKalb High School on Friday.

Tony Crews (9 points) led a balanced scoring effort for Grayslake Central, which shot 22-for-41 from the field as a team. Justin Shepley and Zachary Cashmore both had 8 points, while Alec Novak had 7 and Clay Stoffel 6.

The Rams (6-7) wrapped up their tournament with a 2-2 record by holding Eisenhower to 12-for-42 shooting from the field.

Hampshire 70, Mundelein 63: The Mustangs led heading into the fourth quarter, but Hampshire outscored Mundelein 22-12 in that period to grab a win on the last day of DeKalb tournament play.

Tommy Marcotte scored a game-high 24 points for Mundelein (2-10) by shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 8-for-14 from the field.

Nick Parmley (13 points) and James Willman (10) also scored in double figures for the Mustangs.

William Dumoulin (16 points) and Nathan Gomez and Kevin Michaelsen (15 apiece) led the way for Hampshire (3-9).

Clemente 70, Vernon Hills 41: Chris Mariella led the Cougars with 15 points to wrap up a winless effort for Vernon Hills in Wheeling's Hardwood Classic.

The Cougars (2-11) shot well from 2-point range, making 17 of 35 attempts. But they struggled from 3-point distance (1-for-16) and allowed Clemente 29-for-58 from the floor, which included five 3s.