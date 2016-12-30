Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/30/2016 11:07 PM

Images: Libertyville vs. Waukegan, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Joe Lewnard
 
 

Libertyville faced Waukegan in the third-place game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.

Libertyville's Drew Fortini drives to the basket against Waukegan.
  Libertyville's Drew Fortini drives to the basket against Waukegan.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Harrison Bach drives between Waukegan's Ja'Dyn Brown, left, and Jordan Brown.
  Libertyville's Harrison Bach drives between Waukegan's Ja'Dyn Brown, left, and Jordan Brown.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Waukegan's Ja'Dyn Brown looks for an open teammate after going to the floor as Libertyville's Ryan Wittenbrink, middle, and Drew Peterson surround him.
  Waukegan's Ja'Dyn Brown looks for an open teammate after going to the floor as Libertyville's Ryan Wittenbrink, middle, and Drew Peterson surround him.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Fortini, right, makes contact with Waukegan's Bryant Brown.
  Libertyville's Drew Fortini, right, makes contact with Waukegan's Bryant Brown.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville coach Brent Mork and team members on the bench celebrate a basket against Waukegan.
  Libertyville coach Brent Mork and team members on the bench celebrate a basket against Waukegan.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
  Images from the Waukegan vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Libertyville High School

    Waukegan High School
    More Basketball