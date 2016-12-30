Boys
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/30/2016 11:11 PM

Images: Geneva vs. South Elgin, boys basketball

Geneva faced South Elgin in the championship game of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 30, at DeKalb High School.

Geneva's Jack McDonald, right, takes the ball to the hoop past South Elgin's David Binion during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Dom Navigato, left, battles South Elgin's Noah Rohr for a rebound during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Vikings hoist their trophy after a 69-55 win over South Elgin during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Collin Uveges fights his way to the basket against Geneva during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Cole Navigato, left, passes South Elgin's Noah Rohr en route to the hoop during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston hustles with the ball against South Elgin during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston slam dunks the ball to conclude a 69-55 win against South Elgin during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Matthew Johnston gains control of the ball on the tipoff against South Elgin during varsity boys basketball action in the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Geneva vs. South Elgin in varsity boys basketball action at the title game of the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
