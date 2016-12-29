Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/29/2016 9:27 PM

Images: Montini Catholic vs. Geneva, girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Paul Michna
 
 

Montini played Geneva in the girls basketball semifinals of the Montini Christmas tournament.

Montini's Claudia Kunzer (01) and Geneva's Margaret Whitley (23) scramble for a ball.
  Montini's Claudia Kunzer (01) and Geneva's Margaret Whitley (23) scramble for a ball.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Margaret Whitley (23) and Montini's Sam Mitchell (02) vie for a loose ball.
  Geneva's Margaret Whitley (23) and Montini's Sam Mitchell (02) vie for a loose ball.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Stephanie Hart (42) takes a shot.
  Geneva's Stephanie Hart (42) takes a shot.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
  Images from the Montini Catholic vs. Geneva girls semifinal basketball game on December 29, 2016 at the Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Geneva High School

    Montini Catholic High School
    More Basketball