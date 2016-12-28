Glenbard West advances to R-B tournament semifinals

Glenbard West continued to take the Riverside-Brookfield Holiday Classic by storm, walloping Hope 57-19 Wednesday to complete pool play in the girls basketball tournament.

The Hilltoppers (9-5) won their three pool-play games this week by an average of 30 points to advance to the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Our offense is doing really well right now," Hilltoppers senior Samantha Skirvin said. "We're moving the ball well, we're not forcing anything, not very many turnovers and we're putting the ball in the basket really well. And we're getting back on defense. Just playing our game, I guess."

"You never know coming off the holiday," Glenbard West coach Karen Persinger added. "We've had a really nice focus, and I think that's probably been the biggest thing I've tried to emphasize to them is being detail-oriented. Looking to fastbreak when there's opportunities and then recognizing when there's not an opportunity, of valuing the possession, which I feel like we've done a nice job of these three days.

"It's really growing on us. We're not trying to force something that's not there, taking what we've been given. That's been really nice to see out of the girls."

The Hilltoppers led 8-0 before its opponent from Chicago attempted its first shot. Glenbard West led 17-1 after the first quarter, and Hope didn't make a field goal until freshman Ashaunti Dixon's 10-foot jumper fell through the rim with 5:35 left in the second quarter. That made the score 27-3.

"Coach (Persinger) has been saying this tournament is a great opportunity for us going into the second half of conference," Skirvin said. "It will give us a lot of confidence, and I definitely agree with that."

Skirvin and Catherine Reedy led the Hilltoppers with 10 points apiece, and Cameron Kruse added 9 points before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Ten Hilltoppers scored.

The Hilltoppers understand they will get a challenge in their remaining two tournament games.

"We can't expect it to be like that tomorrow," Skirvin said.

