Images: Fremd vs. Deerfield, boys basketball

Fremd faced Deerfield in a second-round game at the Wheeling High School basketball tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Fremd's Bryce Hopkins makes a move to the basket against Deerfield.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Kyle Sliwa drives to the basket against Deerfield's Danny Siegel.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Luke Schoffstall tries to dribble past Deerfield's Ben Bizar.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Brian Dompke drives along the baseline for a layup as Deerfield's Josh Maize defends.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Brian Dompke drives against Deerfield defender Will Murphy.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Fremd vs. Deerfield boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer