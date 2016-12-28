Boys
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/28/2016 5:51 PM

Images: Fremd vs. Deerfield, boys basketball

Fremd faced Deerfield in a second-round game at the Wheeling High School basketball tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Fremd's Bryce Hopkins makes a move to the basket against Deerfield.
  Fremd's Bryce Hopkins makes a move to the basket against Deerfield.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Kyle Sliwa drives to the basket against Deerfield's Danny Siegel.
  Fremd's Kyle Sliwa drives to the basket against Deerfield's Danny Siegel.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Luke Schoffstall tries to dribble past Deerfield's Ben Bizar.
  Fremd's Luke Schoffstall tries to dribble past Deerfield's Ben Bizar.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Brian Dompke drives along the baseline for a layup as Deerfield's Josh Maize defends.
  Fremd's Brian Dompke drives along the baseline for a layup as Deerfield's Josh Maize defends.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Brian Dompke drives against Deerfield defender Will Murphy.
  Fremd's Brian Dompke drives against Deerfield defender Will Murphy.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
