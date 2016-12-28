Marmion upsets DeKalb at Dayton Classic

Move over Santa, it's Cinderella's time and Marmion is wearing her glass slipper.

The Cadets' boys basketball team pulled off its second straight big upset, defeating DeKalb, 57-50 during Wednesday's quarterfinal game in the 89th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb.

The Cadets (2-9) had upset West Chicago on Tuesday in their tournament opener for their first victory of the season and rode the momentum in beating the Barbs (7-3). Marmion will take on undefeated Geneva in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.

"We came in and we weren't going to be scared of anyone," Marmion senior Riley Friel said. "We may have been 0-9 coming in but we came in with an attitude and we were going to do whatever it took to win."

Marmion only led 24-20 at halftime but extended its lead to 30-22 thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Jett Haas and Brandon Currie early in the third quarter.

Connecting quickly from long-range was one of the keys to Marmion's success. The Cadets made 6-of-13 of their 3-point attempts, including some big ones whenever DeKalb rallied.

"We've been hot lately from three so if it's there we're going to take it," Haas said. "We'll wait and pass it around and try to get it to whoever is hot and they'll let it go."

DeKalb pulled to within 38-31 early in the fourth quarter, but Marmion senior Sam Doroff (15 points) made a pair of free throws with 6:34 remaining before sophomore Tom Surges (17 points) delivered a huge blow on the Cadets' next possession.

The defensive pressure of the Barbs couldn't force a turnover and Surges drilled a 3-pointer against their feisty defense with 5:43 left to make it a 43-31 game.

"We're going to go through some growing pains with (Surges) and the other guys because we're still trying to figure out our combinations," Marmion coach Joe Currie said. "But our kids are making some plays and trusting the process. We've gone through a very tough schedule to start the year and I told the kids we were going to do that. We want to get as prepared for conference as possible."

They're getting there because they never lost confidence despite not collecting a single win before Santa arrived. Now, they're a win away from playing for far more than a participation trophy.

The losses may have mounted but their confidence never wavered.

After Surges' big 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the Cadets wouldn't allow the Barbs to cut their lead to single digits.

"The talent we play is second to none so we came in as the underdog, which is fine," Haas said. "People have attitudes toward you which ends up being an advantage for us because we know the truth about our team."

For one, they've proved that they're much better than their record.

Haas added 9 points, Currie had 8 and Mick Sullivan grabbed 9 rebounds.