Wheaton North pulls away in the blink of an eye

Highland Park coach Paul Harris did his best to try and cool off Wheaton North's scorching start to the second half Wednesday, but nothing he or his Giants players did seemed to work over the final two quarters.

The Falcons started the second half with quick 3-pointers from Luke Anthony and Rowan McGowen, so Harris called a timeout. Anthony and McGowen then repeated the feat with two more 3s and just like that, a 5-point lead at the half grew to 40-23. Harris burned another timeout, but Wheaton North (8-2) never really cooled off the rest of the way while winning 62-34 and advancing to the semifinals of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

"You've got to give them credit for the way they came out in the third quarter. I really thought it was those first two possessions in particular," Harris said after his team dropped to 6-6. "You could feel it and that's why I called that timeout to try and get ourselves back on track and we just weren't able to. All the credit goes to them."

Anthony hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter while scoring 10 points, but Highland Park trailed just 28-23 at the half as Ziv Tal led all scorers with 15 points and a trio of 3s through two quarters.

But the second half was all Wheaton North, starting with the 12-0 run in the opening minutes and continuing with solid defense over two quarters and a big effort off the bench by Josh Sorenson.

"It was good. I'm not gonna lie," Anthony said of the fast start after halftime. "It was really good to come out strong like that. We were up 5 at the half and then it was 17. That's a big deal, in just a couple minutes."

The four 3s helped the Falcons outscore the Giants 20-9 in the third quarter, and then they put an exclamation point on the impressive half with a 14-2 run in the final quarter. Much of the damage on the offensive end was done by Sorenson, who was 5 for 5 in the second half to finish with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks off the bench.

"The fact that they missed some shots obviously and we were pushing the ball and making the extra pass … obviously making a few 3s gets the momentum going," Wheaton North coach Dave Brackmann said while explaining the big second half. "Then we ended up making some passes and getting some inside scores after that … . You make some shots, it opens up the inside and vice versa."

Sorenson, who played extra minutes after center Mike Gehl left with an injury early in the second quarter, recorded a season-high point total for himself.

"When we moved it in we got good shots outside, and we were swinging the ball around, which we didn't do a ton in the first half," the 6-foot-6 junior said. "I'm excited. We're building momentum. I hope we can come out with a great start tomorrow and come away with a win."

In Thursday's semifinals at York, the Falcons will take on the winner of the St. Patrick-St. Laurence contest which was Wednesday's late game.