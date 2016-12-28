Boys
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/28/2016 10:21 PM

Images: Glenbard West vs. Willowbrook, boys basketball

Paul Michna
 
 

Glenbard West played Willowbrook in the championship game of the holiday boys basketball tournament.

Glenbard West's Alex Pihlstrom (31) takes a shot as Willowbrook's Ethan Schuemer (32) tries to block.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Willowbrook's Ryan King (03) reaches for a rebound with Glenbard West's Alex Pihlstrom (31)
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Dre Thomas (24) takes the ball to the net during the Glenbard West boys basketball tournament championship game Wednesday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
