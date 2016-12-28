Images: Warren vs. Lake Forest, girls basketball

Warren faced Lake Forest in the cahmpionship game of the Warren Blue Devil Class girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake Forest forward Halle Douglass tries to save the ball as Warren forward Kaylen Dickson falls over her during the championship game between Lake Forest and Warren at the Warren Blue Devil Classic girls basketball tournament in Gurnee on Wednesday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Warren forward Kaylen Dickson shoots over Lake Forest forward Ellie Pearson during the championship game between Lake Forest and Warren at the Warren Blue Devil Classic girls basketball tournament in Gurnee on Wednesday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Warren center Dana Lundtveit is fouled as she shoots over Lake Forest center Maeve Summerville during the championship game between Lake Forest and Warren at the Warren Blue Devil Classic girls basketball tournament in Gurnee on Wednesday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Warren guard Jordyn Hughes drives to the basket during the championship game between Lake Forest and Warren at the Warren Blue Devil Classic girls basketball tournament in Gurnee on Wednesday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Warren vs. Lake Forest girls basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer