St. Charles East falls to Lincoln Park

More than simply wins and losses, there is another reason why St. Charles East's boys basketball team welcomes the opportunity to play in the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

"It's great for us from a growing perspective and getting better," Saints coach Patrick Woods said following his team's 62-44 opening round loss to Lincoln Park (6-5) Tuesday morning in Hinsdale.

Trailing 19-17 at halftime, the Saints (7-3) dug themselves a deeper hole when the Lions began the third quarter with 13 unanswered points -- including a pair of 3-pointers from 6-foot-3 senior Alec Brent, increasing the deficit to 32-17.

Brent, who finished with a team-high 20 points, sank all four of his 3-point attempts during the Lions' 24-point, third-quarter surge.

Lincoln Park connected on its first 9 field-goal tries in the third quarter and misfired just once -- on a desperation half-court heave at the buzzer.

"We didn't necessarily turn the ball over but we didn't find their shooter which we knew about all along," said Woods. "We can't leave guys wide open, especially guys we know that can shoot the ball."

Offensively, the Saints received a game-high 22 points on 9 of 14 field-goal shooting from 6-5 junior Justin Hardy but struggled to find much balance from their starters.

"Take Justin (Hardy) out of the equation and we were 8 for 32 from the field," said Woods. "That's not getting it done. He has been the consistent piece but we've got to get others around him playing better."

Hamza Gocobija added 18 points and 6 rebounds for Lincoln Park.

"I thought they did a good job with their zone of getting us out of rhythm and we couldn't catch our rhythm offensively," said Woods. "We weren't ready to play as far as how we wanted to attack. We've got to attack the basket more."

"Their zone was active," said Hardy, who scored the Saints' first 14 points. "It was hard for us to make the passes we wanted to make."

Playing his second varsity game since moving up from the sophomore team, guard Charles Murphy tallied 8 points for the Saints.

"I'd like to see more of him," said Woods. "He came in and did a great job."

The Saints will face Urban Prep Wednesday morning.

"It's just one game -- we've got three more," said Hardy. "There's no reason why we can't win the consolation championship."