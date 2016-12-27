Images: Vernon Hills vs. Conant, girls basketball

Vernon Hills played Conant in girls basketball action at the Libertyville holiday tournament Tuesday.
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Conant girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Libertyville.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Conant guard Jorie Wachal drives around Vernon Hills guard Emma Pappano during the basketball game between Vernon Hills and Conant on Tuesday at the Libertyville girls basketball tournament.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills guard Katie Burrows goes up for a layup during the basketball game between Vernon Hills and Conant on Tuesday at the Libertyville girls basketball tournament.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills players (23) Becky Bahlmann and (15) Kylie Bunning block the shot of Conant guard Cam Rosas during the basketball game between Vernon Hills and Conant on Tuesday at the Libertyville girls basketball tournament.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills coach Paul Brettner argues a call with the referee during the basketball game between Vernon Hills and Conant on Tuesday at the Libertyville girls basketball tournament.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Conant guard Cate Fitzgerald tries to dribble around Vernon Hills guard Emma Pappano during the basketball game between Vernon Hills and Conant on Tuesday at the Libertyville girls basketball tournament.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
