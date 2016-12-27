Images: Wheeling vs. Clemente, boys basketball

Host Wheeling faced off against Roberto Clemente Community Academy in boys basketball action at the 38th annual Hardwood Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Wheeling High School.
Wheeling's TJ Best, left, tries to get to a loose ball ahead of Clemente's Jamaul Perdue.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Deshon Jacobs beats Clemente's Teshawn Stokes to a loose ball.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Phil Bucko fakes Clemente's Jamaul Perdue, left, and Richard Labon.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling vs. Roberto Clemente Academy boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Wheeling.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer