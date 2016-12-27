Images: Jacobs vs. Prairie Ridge, boys basketball

Host Jacobs High School faced off against Prairie Ridge in the finals of boys basketball action at the Hinkle Holiday Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Algonquin.
Jacobs' Cameron Krutwig, right, looks to get past Prairie Ridge's Brian Dorn during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Ajani Rodriguez moves the ball against Prairie Ridge during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Nikolas Balkcom, center, moves past Prairie Ridge's Matthew Hoyland, left, and Austen Ferbet during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Cameron Krutwig goes to the hoop against Prairie Ridge during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Cameron Krutwig shoots past Prairie Ridge's players Joseph Hansen, left, and Matthew Hoyland, front, during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Kameron Mack grabs a rebound against Prairie Ridge during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prairie Ridge's Austen Ferbet, left, grabs a rebound in front of Jacobs' Kameron Mack during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Adam Kale dishes the ball under pressure against Prairie Ridge during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Ajani Rodriguez soars through traffic en route to the hoop against Prairie Ridge during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Ryan Phillips, center, looks to get past the pressure of Prairie Ridge's Connor Kazin, left, and Matthew Hoyland, right, during the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scenes from the title game of the 2016 Hinkle Holiday Classic tournament in varsity boys basketball at Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday night. Jacobs played Prairie Ridge.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer