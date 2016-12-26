Wheaton North shuts down Jacobs

Jacobs found out Monday afternoon just how hard it is to score against Wheaton North.

The Golden Eagles were held to single digits in three quarters of their girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic in Wheaton, losing to the host Falcons 44-29. The Falcons have won their last seven games.

Wheaton North (8-3) will play Glenbard South at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament quarterfinals. Jacobs will meet second-seeded Hinsdale Central in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m.

The seventh-seeded Falcons scored the game's first 11 points and didn't allow Jacobs (4-6) to score until Carly Sidor's runner just beat the first-quarter buzzer.

"You can't do that against really good teams like Wheaton North," Jacobs coach Joe Benoit said of the slow start. "They're well-prepared, well-coached. I'm proud of our kids the way they battled back. Once we were able to handle their pressure a little there in the second quarter we were able to get ourselves back in that game. We were chasing a little bit tonight, but I thought after that initial burst our kids settled in, and honestly I thought we played well today against a really good team."

Jacobs fared better in the second quarter, staying in the game but never getting closer than 9 points. The halftime score was 25-14.

"We've really stressed trying to get single digits while defending," Falcons coach Dave Eaton said. "I think that's who we are."

Wheaton North pulled away in the third quarter as senior forward Bella Mullaney added inside scoring to the Falcons' arsenal. She scored 9 of her game-best 15 points in the third.

"My teammates just were giving me the ball," Mullaney said. "I didn't get off to a great start, but I had some really good looks. We started looking in the post more."

"How Bella and Sophie (Ahlberg, the junior point guard) go is sort of how our team goes," Eaton said. "I think they really are important, and Bella just gives us that scoring threat inside.

"She does something that is a lost art. She's got that midrange jumper. She's probably one of our best shooters if not arguably our best shooter. She's got a great touch around the basket, really, really soft. When she can go and score it's really hard to guard inside-out, and we have some kids outside who can shoot."

She also helped the Falcons defensively with 4 steals.

"In the half-court they really bother you, especially out on the wings and in the passing lanes," Benoit said. "We were able to attack a little bit. I thought Carly Sidor did a really nice job of creating and attacking. Her and Maggie Grady played well off of each other. And Liz Schwartz and Kyra (Cabusao) today really settled down."

Falcons junior Hannah Swider added 14 points, 12 of them in the first half, plus 6 rebounds.

Sidor and Grady led the Golden Eagles with 7 points apiece.

