updated: 12/26/2016 5:16 PM
Images: Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Glenbard South's Ally Daca looks for room to move between Chinaza Nwankpa, left and Riley Burr, right of Hinsdale Central during girls basketball at the 33rd annual Bill Neibch Falcon Holiday Classic at Wheaton North High School on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Maggie Bair attempts a shot as Abbi Shaker of Hinsdale Central defends during girls basketball at the 33rd annual Bill Neibch Falcon Holiday Classic at Wheaton North High School on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Sarah Cohen heads tot he basket in action against Hinsdale Central during girls basketball at the 33rd annual Bill Neibch Falcon Holiday Classic at Wheaton North High School on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South vs. Hinsdale Central girls basketball game at the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic at Wheaton North High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer