Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/26/2016 9:41 PM

Images: St. Viator vs. Elmwood Park girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Gilbert R. Boucher II

St. Viator hosted Elmwood Park for girls basketball action on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.

The swarming defense of St. Viator of Carrie Leazer, left, and Maddie Fitzpatrick steal the ball from Elmwood Park forward Emily Matos during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
  The swarming defense of St. Viator of Carrie Leazer, left, and Maddie Fitzpatrick steal the ball from Elmwood Park forward Emily Matos during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
St. Viator guard Olivia Solimene makes another 3-point basket during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
  St. Viator guard Olivia Solimene makes another 3-point basket during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
St. Viator forward Loreta Dugo goes up for layup over Elmwood Park guard Analise Hernandez during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
  St. Viator forward Loreta Dugo goes up for layup over Elmwood Park guard Analise Hernandez during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
St. Viator center Jenna Breslin battles Elmwood Park center Sam Brayton for the rebound during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
  St. Viator center Jenna Breslin battles Elmwood Park center Sam Brayton for the rebound during the girls basketball game between St. Viator and Elmwood Park in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the Elmwood Park vs. St. Viator basketball game in the 34th annual Blenner Holiday Varsity Girls Basketball Classic at St. Viator High School on Monday, Dec. 26 in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Elmwood Park High School

    St. Viator High School
    More Basketball