Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/23/2016 7:42 PM

Images: Wheeling vs.Lake Forest, girls basketball

Wheeling played Lake Forest in the Warren Blue Devil Classic girls basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 23 in Gurnee.

Wheeling's Nansy Velev, right, drives on Lake Forest's Delaney Williams.
  Wheeling's Nansy Velev, right, drives on Lake Forest's Delaney Williams.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Shannon Kennedy, right, drives past Lake Forest's Tori Salanty.
  Wheeling's Shannon Kennedy, right, drives past Lake Forest's Tori Salanty.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Melissa Claver, left, drives past Lake Forest's Halle Douglass.
  Wheeling's Melissa Claver, left, drives past Lake Forest's Halle Douglass.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Nansy Velev, left, drives past Lake Forest's Maeve Summerville.
  Wheeling's Nansy Velev, left, drives past Lake Forest's Maeve Summerville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Forest's Delaney Williams, left, drives on Wheeling's Nansy Velev.
  Lake Forest's Delaney Williams, left, drives on Wheeling's Nansy Velev.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Forest's Halle Douglass passes around Wheeling's Shannon Kennedy.
  Lake Forest's Halle Douglass passes around Wheeling's Shannon Kennedy.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
